England have to drop either Broad or Anderson to win: Kevin Pietersen

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test between England and South Africa, former Three Lions' batsman Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday said that the side needs to drop either Stuart Broad or James Anderson if they want to level the series.
