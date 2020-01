Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Celtic’s Ryan Christie is facing a two-match ban for allegedly attempting to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by the genitals during Sunday’s Old Firm clash. The Scotland midfielder has been charged with violent contact by the Scottish FA for what was deemed an ‘act of brutality’ against the Colombian. Christie, 24, had already been booked […] 👓 View full article