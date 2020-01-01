Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Reuters Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The Washington Redskins officially named Ron Rivera as head coach Wednesday, and Rivera hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach

Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach 01:08

 Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach. The Washington Redskins are expected to hire the former Carolina Panthers head coach. on the same day that the team moved on from their longtime general manager and team president. As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of...

Recent related news from verified sources

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has found a new home, agreeing to become head coach of the Washington Redskins after interviewing with the team on...
Reuters Also reported by •Daily Star

Ron Rivera reportedly hires Jack Del Rio as Redskins' new defensive coordinator

Rivera makes his first big hire as the new head coach of the Redskins
CBS Sports Also reported by •FOX SportsDaily StarSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jordy9166

Jørdý♡ RT @NFL: Redskins hire head coach Ron Rivera. https://t.co/d9VtT5pbry 2 minutes ago

libra2libra

Bardi2020💎💎💎 RT @AroundTheNFL: Redskins to hire Jack Del Rio as new defensive coordinator, will interview Kevin O'Connell for OC job https://t.co/ySAHf2… 24 minutes ago

HabBradley

Sir. Bradley Richard RT @Reuters: Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC https://t.co/PKVg3cHdA7 https://t.co/SnnFuSDlly 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.