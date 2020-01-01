Global  

Incredible James Maddison stat as the Leicester star scores another goal from outside the box

talkSPORT Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
James Maddison is starting to make a name for himself as a long range specialist in the Premier League. The attacking midfielder scored another goal from outside the box for Leicester in their 3-0 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day. The 23-year-old has scored eight goals from further than 18 yards since the start […]
