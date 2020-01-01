Global  

Jose Mourinho given yellow card after approaching staff on Southampton bench during Tottenham defeat

talkSPORT Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Jose Mourinho was booked by referee Mike Dean during Tottenham’s 1-0 loss at Southampton on New Year’s Day. The Spurs boss was given a yellow card late in the second half as frustrations boiled over and he approached the opposition bench. Mourinho appeared to have words for a member of Southampton’s staff, though it was […]
Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes [Video]Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called on his team to cut out the mistakes. He curses the defensive 'gifts' his side handed out in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at bottom club Norwich.

Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton [Video]Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reflects on his side's 2-1 victory against Brighton.

Premier League | Ings on target as Southampton beat Spurs

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was booked for an altercation with the home coaching staff
Video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho shown yellow card for appearing to spy on Southampton’s coaches


