Danny Ings continues stunning form and has more league goals this season than Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Harry Kane, and Mohamed Salah

talkSPORT Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Southampton striker Danny Ings continued his sparkling goalscoring form against Tottenham on New Year’s Day and has earned himself a spot amongst Europe’s elite strikers. The Englishman netted after 17 minutes against Spurs at St Mary’s delighting the crowd as he flicked the ball over ex-Saint Toby Alderweireld before slotting past Paulo Gazzaniga. It was […]
