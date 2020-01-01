Global  

Klopp ready to give Minamino debut in Merseyside derby

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Takumi Minamino is likely to make his Liverpool debut in a Merseyside derby FA Cup clash against rivals Everton, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. Versatile forward Minamino, who can also operate in a deeper midfield role, is not eligible to play against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday after signing from Salzburg. […]

The post Klopp ready to give Minamino debut in Merseyside derby appeared first on Soccer News.
Minamino set for Liverpool debut in youthful Merseyside derby XI

Takumi Minamino is set to make his Liverpool debut in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Merseyside neighbours Everton after being named in a youthful starting XI. In...
SoccerNews.com

Jurgen Klopp reveals when Takumi Minamino is set for Liverpool debut following £7.25million move from Red Bull Salzburg

New Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino could make his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup Merseyside derby at Anfield. The Japan international was signed by the Reds for...
talkSPORT

