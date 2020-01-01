Klopp ready to give Minamino debut in Merseyside derby

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Takumi Minamino is likely to make his Liverpool debut in a Merseyside derby FA Cup clash against rivals Everton, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. Versatile forward Minamino, who can also operate in a deeper midfield role, is not eligible to play against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday after signing from Salzburg. […]



