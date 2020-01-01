Cricket: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison slammed after bushfire comment
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Scott Morrison has landed himself in hot water again after remarks about the bushfires and cricket today.The Prime Minister was speaking at a reception for the Australian and New Zealand cricket sides at Kirribilli House, which...
Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience. Firefighting authorities, however, have refused to rule out cancelling the display at the last minute.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday (December 24) announced four weeks of paid leave for public servants taking time off to fight fires as volunteers, during his tour to fire-affected..
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has toured areas of New South Wales devastated by recent wildfires. Around 200 wildfires were burning in four states, with New South Wales accounting for more..
Sydney, Dec 29 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced a compensation scheme for volunteer firefighters in New South Wales (NSW), who... Sify Also reported by •SBS •Reuters •Mid-Day •New Zealand Herald