Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bucks vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 1 predictions from advanced computer model

CBS Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Bucks and Timberwolves. Here are the results:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Cowboys vs. Redskins odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from advanced computer model

SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Sunday's Redskins vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ Bucks vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 1 predictions from advanced computer model… https://t.co/0mO4K6aP4g 7 hours ago

IndiraHerra

Indira Herra Bucks vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 1 predictions from advanced computer …… https://t.co/JXHiMEbaEP 9 hours ago

NotDougWoog

NotDougWoog Bucks vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 1 predictions from advanced computer model… https://t.co/NDU5w1jv8W 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.