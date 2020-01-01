Gabriel Jesus scored a brace to give Manchester City their third home win in a row, as Everton were beaten 2-1. The post Gabriel Jesus strikes twice as Man City claim back-to-back wins appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Recent related news from verified sources Pep Guardiola press conference: Man City boss gives injury update on four players ahead of Wolves clash and talks Christmas schedule Pep Guardiola gave injury updates on Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, John Stones and Sergio Aguero ahead of Man City’s busy run of fixtures. Aguero returned for...

talkSPORT 1 week ago



EPL: Kevin de Bruyne won the game for us, says Manchester City boss Pep *Manchester:* Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was gushing in his praise for Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian led a dominant display from the Premier...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



