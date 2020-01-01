Global  

Gabriel Jesus strikes twice as Man City claim back-to-back wins

Team Talk Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Gabriel Jesus scored a brace to give Manchester City their third home win in a row, as Everton were beaten 2-1.

The post Gabriel Jesus strikes twice as Man City claim back-to-back wins appeared first on teamtalk.com.
