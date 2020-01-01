West Ham vs Bournemouth result: David Moyes' steady hand guides Hammers to heavy win
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () West Ham United 4-0 Bournemouth: West Ham and Moyes didn't do much, didn't change an awful lot in terms of shape or personal, but everything they did was direct and with a very clear purpose
David Moyes has promised to give West Ham “no choice” but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager. Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan after the 2017-18 season despite leading the club to survival and a 13th-place finish.