Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

West Ham vs Bournemouth result: David Moyes' steady hand guides Hammers to heavy win

Independent Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
West Ham United 4-0 Bournemouth: West Ham and Moyes didn't do much, didn't change an awful lot in terms of shape or personal, but everything they did was direct and with a very clear purpose
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return

David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return 00:57

 David Moyes has promised to give West Ham “no choice” but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager. Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan after the 2017-18 season despite leading the club to survival and a 13th-place finish.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Moyes keen to include flair players [Video]Moyes keen to include flair players

New West Ham boss David Moyes is keen to utilise his playmakers but warned they must first move away from the relegation zone.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published

Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham [Video]Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham

Moyes aiming to turn West Ham's season around as he takes charge for the second time

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham thrash Bournemouth in perfect start for Moyes

Mark Noble scores twice as David Moyes' West Ham beat Bournemouth 4-0 in emphatic performance.
BBC News

Moyes makes 3 changes, new formation: West Ham's predicted XI vs Bournemouth - opinion

David Moyes has come in to replace Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham United and this is what we predict could be his first lineup back at the club.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JBAllezLFC

AllezLFC Well done to West Ham and David Moyes tonight, it’s a shame that tonight’s result might be as good as its going to… https://t.co/A0lva2Yj5S 1 hour ago

mario76wawpl

Mariusz Pepłoński RT @IndyFootball: David Moyes’ steady hand guides Hammers to heavy win over woeful Bournemouth By @JackWatsonSport at the London Stadium h… 2 hours ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football David Moyes’ steady hand guides Hammers to heavy win over woeful Bournemouth By @JackWatsonSport at the London Sta… https://t.co/LvGhoGonM2 2 hours ago

SMWestHam

Sports Mole West Ham Result: West Ham thrash Bournemouth in David Moyes's first game back in charge https://t.co/7s9JsALvkD #whufc #coyi 2 hours ago

SMBournemouth

Sports Mole B'Mouth Result: West Ham thrash Bournemouth in David Moyes's first game back in charge https://t.co/VR8oFmoieq #afcb 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.