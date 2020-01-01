Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble scores two as David Moyes' reign gets off to perfect start

BBC Sport Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Mark Noble scores twice as David Moyes' West Ham beat Bournemouth 4-0 in emphatic performance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham

Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham 02:29

 Moyes aiming to turn West Ham's season around as he takes charge for the second time

Recent related videos from verified sources

David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return [Video]David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return

David Moyes has promised to give West Ham “no choice” but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager. Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Moyes: This time West Ham will keep me [Video]Moyes: This time West Ham will keep me

West Ham manager David Moyes has promised to give West Ham 'no choice' but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham v Bournemouth: Follow it LIVE with TEAMtalk

A huge match is in store as David Moyes makes his return to the West Ham dug-out, with Bournemouth the visitors. Follow it LIVE here. The post West Ham v...
Team Talk

West Ham vs Bournemouth result: David Moyes' steady hand guides Hammers to heavy win

West Ham United 4-0 Bournemouth: West Ham and Moyes didn't do much, didn't change an awful lot in terms of shape or personal, but everything they did was direct...
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NWhenesday

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @MailSport: West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble scores twice to give David Moyes perfect start as Hammers push Cherries into the relega… 2 minutes ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble scores two as David Moyes' reign gets off to perfect start… https://t.co/D4VxSwm3CL 4 minutes ago

allsportsfbb

⚽️ALL SPORTS West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble scores two as David Moyes' reign gets off to perfect start https://t.co/U3wW4VQ1xt 4 minutes ago

FWPBournemouth

FWP AFC Bournemouth NEWS: Sensational Hammers get Moyes off the mark (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/9LOM0IWSO5 7 minutes ago

FWPWestHam

FWP West Ham United NEWS: Sensational Hammers get Moyes off the mark (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/apgv8To8CJ 10 minutes ago

BrayanAEEAEJ

Brayan Bautista RT @premierleague: FULL-TIME West Ham 4-0 AFC Bournemouth The Hammers cruise to victory under new manager David Moyes thanks to goals from… 11 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble scores two as David Moyes' reign gets off to perfect start Mark Noble's sec… https://t.co/Ibe7n3T54L 11 minutes ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble scores twice to give David Moyes perfect start as Hammers push Cherries into t… https://t.co/WZVIkFsdxs 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.