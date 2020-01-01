Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @MailSport: West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble scores twice to give David Moyes perfect start as Hammers push Cherries into the relega… 2 minutes ago

Vilnis Strazdins West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble scores two as David Moyes' reign gets off to perfect start… https://t.co/D4VxSwm3CL 4 minutes ago

⚽️ALL SPORTS West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble scores two as David Moyes' reign gets off to perfect start https://t.co/U3wW4VQ1xt 4 minutes ago

FWP AFC Bournemouth NEWS: Sensational Hammers get Moyes off the mark (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/9LOM0IWSO5 7 minutes ago

FWP West Ham United NEWS: Sensational Hammers get Moyes off the mark (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/apgv8To8CJ 10 minutes ago

Brayan Bautista RT @premierleague: FULL-TIME West Ham 4-0 AFC Bournemouth The Hammers cruise to victory under new manager David Moyes thanks to goals from… 11 minutes ago

Sortiwa West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble scores two as David Moyes' reign gets off to perfect start Mark Noble's sec… https://t.co/Ibe7n3T54L 11 minutes ago