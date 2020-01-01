Global  

Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Connor Wickham scores late VAR-awarded equaliser

BBC Sport Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Crystal Palace substitute Connor Wickham scores a late equaliser awarded by video assistant referee to deny bottom side Norwich a much-needed victory at Carrow Road.
Zaha pleased to save the draw [Video]Zaha pleased to save the draw

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha bagged an equaliser in the late stages of the game as Palace drew 1-1 with Brighton. Zaha admits that Brighton played well but highlighted how well the Eagles..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:40Published


Watch Norwich City vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Norwich City vs. Crystal Palace soccer game
CBS Sports

Norwich City v Crystal Palace

BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Premier League game between Norwich City and Crystal Palace.
BBC Local News


jjgiddens

Joe Giddens Crystal Palace earn a late 1-1 draw against Norwich City after VAR overruled the decision by the referee and deemed… https://t.co/6SGBo0I5Pp 2 minutes ago

bestgug

Lilian Chan Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Cantwell had a dance in front of the Norwich fans in celebration. A VAR check Teem… https://t.co/x6D3lNfovH 2 minutes ago

AntiScoutSelect

Rykoko RT @FFScout: ⚽️ | GOAL - Connor Wickham 🅰️ | ASSIST - Wilfried Zaha 🔰 Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace 🦅 #FFScout #FPL #GW21 #NORCRY 5 minutes ago

FWPCrystPalace

FWP Crystal Palace NEWS: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson says his side "worked hard" for their equaliser against Norwich… https://t.co/q8d5xYD8pw 6 minutes ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Connor Wickham scores late VAR-awarded equaliser - https://t.co/pZGHdhexzj #football 6 minutes ago

CanariesAddict

Canaries Addict Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace | Eat Sleep Sport https://t.co/X34yodw2Av 10 minutes ago

iNorwichApp

iNorwichApp BBC Sport: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Daniel Farke says draw 'feels like a loss' https://t.co/HI2wWJm7Gs… https://t.co/TmwVVs5wJS 14 minutes ago

iNorwichApp

iNorwichApp BBC Sport: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson says his side "worked hard" for their equaliser against Nor… https://t.co/N8YqcrC48I 14 minutes ago

