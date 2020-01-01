Global  

Dallas Stars' Corey Perry ejected for elbowing Nashville Predators' Ryan Ellis at Winter Classic

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Predators' Ryan Ellis had released a shot at Winter Classic when Stars' Corey Perry caught him in head with elbow at NHL's premier outdoor game.
News video: Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day

Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day 02:22

 The football field at the Cotton Bowl is getting a frozen makeover for a major event for hockey lovers on New Year’s Day.

Stars' Perry ejected for elbow to Ellis' head

Stars forward Corey Perry was ejected from the Winter Classic for an elbow to the head of Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis.
ESPN

Perry gets game misconduct for elbow in Winter Classic

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry got a game misconduct penalty, taking him out of the Winter Classic after an elbow to the head of Nashville...
Seattle Times


ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Dallas Stars winger Corey Perry was ejected from the 2020 Winter Classic for an elbow to the head of Nashvill… https://t.co/xaDWg6Mu9W 3 minutes ago

Cstu05

Cstuart RT @PaulSkrbina: After two: Predators 2, Stars 1. Follow: https://t.co/nwlY8gyfY1 Ryan Ellis won't return after taking elbow to head from… 6 minutes ago

shawn27mccall

Shawn RT @trump_nhl: Crazy Corey Perry should be ashamed of himself for being ejected so very quickly for the Dallas Stars. Corey is one of the m… 10 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Winter Classic 2020: Dallas Stars wing Corey Perry ejected for elbowing - National Hockey League News -… https://t.co/L7zxrx2fug 11 minutes ago

PaulSkrbina

Paul Skrbina After two: Predators 2, Stars 1. Follow: https://t.co/nwlY8gyfY1 Ryan Ellis won't return after taking elbow to he… https://t.co/eaoSlVfxIS 17 minutes ago

VRadio

VRadio Las Vegas @G_MillsieVRadio Corey Perry of the Dallas Stars got kicked out of the game for elbow to the Head of one of Nashville's players. 21 minutes ago

JC_Campos666

Juan Carlos Campos RT @usatodaysports: Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was ejected Wednesday afternoon for an elbowing infraction early in the Winter Classic… 26 minutes ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was ejected Wednesday afternoon for an elbowing infraction early in the Winter Cla… https://t.co/7eeb2aVq2Z 31 minutes ago

