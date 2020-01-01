Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Guardiola hints at shift in Man City targets after important win over Everton

Team Talk Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola was feeling much more enthusiastic about the rest of Man City's season after they beat Everton 2-1 in their first game of 2020

The post Guardiola hints at shift in Man City targets after important win over Everton appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Man City v Everton: Premier League match preview

Man City v Everton: Premier League match preview 01:22

 A look at the stats ahead of Man City v Everton as Carlo Ancelotti looks for his third straight win as Toffees boss.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Climbs Stone Wall with Extreme Speed [Video]Man Climbs Stone Wall with Extreme Speed

Occurred on January 16, 2019 / Chitradurga City, Karnataka State, India Info from Licensor: "This man is an Indian rock climber and wall climber from Chitradurga, Karnataka, India. Known as 'Kothi..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:27Published

Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves [Video]Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Other teams would finish seventh or eighth – Guardiola praises Man City attitude

Pep Guardiola praised Manchester City’s attitude in their win over Everton, saying other teams would “finish seventh or eighth” if they were so far behind...
SoccerNews.com

Pep Guardiola to upset Fantasy Football managers? How Man City and Everton could line up for Premier League clash on New Year’s Day

Fantasy Football managers up and down the country ask only one thing of Pep Guardiola when Man City host Everton on New Year’s Day – start Kevin De Bruyne....
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk "When you are far away from the first position sometimes people give up, but we never give up. We have to keep goin… https://t.co/BpSUGnh7Fn 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.