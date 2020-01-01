Global  

In India’s long history of protests, UP first to make ‘vandals’ pay price

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The UP government’s attempt to identify and make rioters pay for the damage caused to public property during the recent anti-citizenship law protests is without precedent in a country where many states have, at one time or another, endured destruction on the streets in the name of agitation.
