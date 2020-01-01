Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fallon Sherrock cheered by darts fans during Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

Daily Star Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Fallon Sherrock cheered by darts fans during Michael van Gerwen vs Peter WrightQueen of the Palace Fallon Sherrock is in attendance at the World Darts Championships final between Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end [Video]Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end

Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round as she fell to a 4-2 defeat to 22nd seed Chris Dobey at a raucous Alexandra Palace. The 25-year-old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts [Video]Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts

Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen to play Peter Wright in final

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen will play Scotland's Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final on New Year's Day.
BBC News

World Darts Championship final Live - Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright updates

World Darts Championship final Live - Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright updatesWill Michael van Gerwen repeat his 2014 triumph or will Peter Wright get his revenge when the two bump heads at Alexandra Palace?
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.