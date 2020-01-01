Fallon Sherrock cheered by darts fans during Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright



Recent related videos from verified sources Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round as she fell to a 4-2 defeat to 22nd seed Chris Dobey at a raucous Alexandra Palace. The 25-year-old.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published 5 days ago Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen to play Peter Wright in final Defending champion Michael van Gerwen will play Scotland's Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final on New Year's Day.

World Darts Championship final Live - Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright updates Will Michael van Gerwen repeat his 2014 triumph or will Peter Wright get his revenge when the two bump heads at Alexandra Palace?

