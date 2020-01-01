Global  

Wild at Target: 2021 NHL Winter Classic headed to Minnesota

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — The 2021 NHL Winter Classic will be hosted by the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, the home stadium of the MLB’s Twins. NHL officials announced the site for next Winter Classic during this season’s game Wednesday at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. Minnesota’s opponent for the next New Year’s Day game will […]
News video: Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day

Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day 02:22

 The football field at the Cotton Bowl is getting a frozen makeover for a major event for hockey lovers on New Year’s Day.

