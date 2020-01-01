Global  

Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

FOX Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at age 77 weeks after suffering brain hemorrhage
News video: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at age 77

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at age 77

 David Stern dies at age 77

Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77 [Video]Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:50Published

Players, Fans Remember Legacy Of Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern [Video]Players, Fans Remember Legacy Of Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern

Hours after it was announced that longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern died, basketball players and fans have been remembering the impact he had on the league, and the game itself.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:55Published


Reaction to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern

Reaction from the basketball world and beyond to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern on Wednesday at age 77: “For 22 years, I had a courtside seat...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsWorldNewsMediaite

K_Bizzle35

K🅱️ RT @NBAonTNT: A pioneer who transformed the game. @TurnerSportsEJ remembers the life and legacy of former NBA commissioner David Stern. (… 3 seconds ago

_SED_449

SED_449 Former Commissioner David Stern was instrumental in creating todays NBA. R.I.P. #DavidStern https://t.co/ReAzYcUTmx 3 seconds ago

LexKuhne

#ProfessorLex RT @TheSteinLine: For @NYTSports and @NYTObits: Full coverage of the passing today of the former NBA commissioner David Stern at age 77: ht… 8 seconds ago

AyeBJNumeroUno

Duke Nukem RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Former NBA commissioner David Stern has died, according to the league. He was 77. https://t.co/DpJWEWS6yP 11 seconds ago

petrides_a

A Petrides RT @NBATV: We remember the distinguished life and career of former commissioner David Stern. https://t.co/sA7urzRkR8 22 seconds ago

tononnus

alex yuste RT @1390wnio: .@RonPotesta: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At 77 https://t.co/Mkzz6Lbrgk 30 seconds ago

jj_meredith23

JJ Meredith RT @NBATV: “The world lost a legend today.” Charles Barkley joins GameTime to remember the life and legacy of former commissioner David S… 31 seconds ago

1390wnio

sportsanimal1390 .@RonPotesta: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At 77 https://t.co/Mkzz6Lbrgk 39 seconds ago

