The scenes as the Championship's top two West Brom and Leeds United battled it out

Sutton Coldfield Observer Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The scenes as the Championship's top two West Brom and Leeds United battled it outThe scenes as the Championship's top two West Brom and Leeds United battled it out.
Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable [Video]Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic assesses Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds ahead of their Championship meeting, live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix from 5pm on New Year's Day.

Championship Review: Leeds stay top after draw at West Brom

Leeds United remain top of the Championship after a 1-1 draw with West Brom at The Hawthorns on Wednesday. Semi Ajayi put the Baggies ahead in only the second...
SoccerNews.com

West Brom v Leeds: Follow the huge Champ tussle LIVE

The Championship's top two face-off at The Hawthorns. Follow West Brom v Leeds via TEAMtalk's Live Centre. The post West Brom v Leeds: Follow the huge Champ...
Team Talk Also reported by •Express and StarLichfield Mercury

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) The scenes as the Championship's top two West Brom and Leeds United battled it out: https://t.co/Q1LudeqKKc 23 minutes ago

BaggiesAddict

Baggies Addict The scenes as the Championship's top two West Brom and Leeds United battled it out | Birmingham Mail https://t.co/RpHa881q4D 52 minutes ago

corey_116

Corey 🎒 RT @theawayfans: Limbs of the decade?? Birmingham celebrating their 90th minute equaliser at Bolton in 2014 to keep them in the Championshi… 1 hour ago

WestBromFNH

West Brom News Hound The scenes as the Championship's top two West Brom and Leeds United battled it out https://t.co/hjoztWGmpw 1 hour ago

kiwibardy

Brandon Clarke ⚫️🔶 RT @OfficialPDC: SHERROCK MAKES HISTORY. Fallon Sherrock has become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship. Just lo… 2 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Scenes of despair say it all as Birmingham City's worrying rut rumbles on - Birmingham Live #LaticsOfficial 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/eZId7LZocf 5 hours ago

NaplesRocks

Rick Proctor RT @supcase_atl: Very special shoutout to @JoeGibbsRacing for inviting us to @TalladegaSuperS for a behind-the-scenes look at a championshi… 6 hours ago

