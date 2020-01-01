Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mikel Arteta gets his first win as Arsenal manager as they get 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates

talkSPORT Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta sealed his first win as Arsenal manager with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year’s Day. A revitalised Gunners team under Arteta took all three points thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis against a lacklustre United. The big news before kick-off was the absence of Paul Pogba from the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Manchester United

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Manchester United 01:14

 Match preview of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United on New Year's Day.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels [Video]Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat [Video]Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is "very disappointed" by his club's performance after conceding two late goals at home against their west London rivals Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal v Chelsea: Follow the action LIVE with TEAMtalk

Mikel Arteta looks for his first win as Arsenal boss as they host Chelsea at the Emirates. The post Arsenal v Chelsea: Follow the action LIVE with TEAMtalk...
Team Talk Also reported by •Football.london

Arsenal news: William Saliba update, Raul Sanllehi's Aubameyang message, Man United injury blow

Arsenal news: William Saliba update, Raul Sanllehi's Aubameyang message, Man United injury blowAll the latest Arsenal news and transfer gossip ahead of the New Year's Day clash with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, when Mikel Arteta will be...
Football.london


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.