Video: More poor defending from £80m Harry Maguire as he gets rag-dolled by Lacazette Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Maxwell Manase RT @caughtoffside: It's easy to criticise, but are any United fans genuinely happy with the £80m spent on Harry Maguire? https://t.co/HwNCJ… 16 minutes ago CaughtOffside It's easy to criticise, but are any United fans genuinely happy with the £80m spent on Harry Maguire? https://t.co/HwNCJ9anm5 38 minutes ago Heat Season RT @FlyByKnite: This is problem the Lakers run into with the Clippers that they don't really run into with anyone else. Anthony Davis HAS t… 6 days ago