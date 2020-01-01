Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

PHOTOS: Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl - Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators

FOX Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
PHOTOS: Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl - Dallas Stars vs. Nashville PredatorsTake a look at the festivities around the Cotton Bowl as the Stars faced the Predators in the Winter Classic
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Stars erupt for three goals in 3rd for lead in Winter Classic

Stars erupt for three goals in 3rd for lead in Winter Classic 01:00

 Mattias Janmark, Alexander Radulov and Andrej Sekera each score within 5:37 of the 3rd period to give the Dallas Stars a 4-2 lead against the Nashville Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic

Recent related videos from verified sources

Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day [Video]Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day

The football field at the Cotton Bowl is getting a frozen makeover for a major event for hockey lovers on New Year’s Day.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:22Published

Dallas' Cotton Bowl Field Transformed Into Ice Rink For NHL Winter Classic [Video]Dallas' Cotton Bowl Field Transformed Into Ice Rink For NHL Winter Classic

On New Years Day, ​the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic is expected to ​be one of the hottest tickets in North Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Perry gets game misconduct for elbow in Winter Classic

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry got a game misconduct penalty, taking him out of the Winter Classic after an elbow to the head of Nashville...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.comESPN

Texas-sized NHL Winter Classic for Stars, Preds in Cotton

Texas-sized NHL Winter Classic for Stars, Preds in CottonThe Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators on New Year's Day at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in a Texas-sized NHL Winter Classic
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle TimesCBS SportsESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TodayHeadline42

#todayheadline PHOTOS: Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl – Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators https://t.co/s0E2KV0hql https://t.co/TAtnLb1mr7 6 minutes ago

KrayolaSky

Jennifer Digman RT @DallasStars: Get a full look at today’s #WinterClassic practice right here 👇 https://t.co/ZoMt1wNm3p 1 hour ago

BrewerJason4

J Brew RT @dmn_stars: The Winter Classic is almost here! 🏒 ❄ See some of the top photos from the Stars' practice at the Cotton Bowl here 👉https:/… 2 hours ago

BrewerJason4

J Brew RT @MDeFranks: Here are some photos from Stars practice today at the Cotton Bowl. https://t.co/qPNP3hmZ75 https://t.co/Z3V6GOYGKs 2 hours ago

kwolf300

Yanni Korakianitis Photos: Stars practice at Cotton Bowl Stadium before Winter Classic Sent with @NHL https://t.co/vd6kbCGFP9 6 hours ago

MikeHeika

Mike Heika Photos: Stars practice at Cotton Bowl Stadium before Winter Classic https://t.co/YENz9KLqr4 via @NHLdotcom 8 hours ago

brandonphoto

Brandon Wade Photos: ⁦@DallasStars⁩ practice at the cotton Bowl before people the #WinterClassic https://t.co/cnnn9fD4GT 9 hours ago

PunkRockPearl1

@PunkRockPearl RT @mairican: Dallas Stars Daily Links: It’s Finally Here The day of the Winter Classic has arrived, with the Stars hosting the Predators… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.