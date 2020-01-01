Global  

Rio Ferdinand reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man United

The Sport Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was impressed by Arsenal’s performance as they claimed a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Arsenal headed into the game looking to try and return to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC at […]

The post Rio Ferdinand reacts to Arsenal's 2-0 win over Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
