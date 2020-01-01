Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus after his double against Everton but also labelled Sergio Aguero “irreplaceable” at Manchester City. Jesus’ quickfire goals early in the second half ultimately proved enough to claim the points against the Toffees, who pulled one back through Richarlison following Claudio Bravo’s mistake. Meanwhile, Aguero, who marked his return from injury […]



The post Jesus is excellent, but Aguero is irreplaceable, says Guardiola appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

