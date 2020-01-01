Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester City wing-backs take flight after Pep´s latest innovation

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
As Manchester City continue to toil defensively in the absence of lynchpin Aymeric Laporte, the switch to a back three against Everton may not have represented the most obvious solution. So largely desperate have Nicolas Otamendi’s performances been this season, City’s sole fit senior centre-back only made the bench against Sheffield United on Sunday, two days on […]

The post Manchester City wing-backs take flight after Pep´s latest innovation appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford [Video]Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup clash against local rivals Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City vs Everton LIVE: talkSPORT commentary as Guardiola takes on Ancelotti in New Year’s Day clash

Premier League champions Manchester City will kick off 2020 by hosting Everton and it will be live on talkSPORT. City, who beat Sheffield United last time out,...
talkSPORT

Chelsea FC, Man City to compete for 23-year-old England defender – report

Chelsea FC and Manchester City are set to battle it out to sign Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, according to a report in England. iNews is reporting that...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Manchester #City wing-backs take flight after Pep's latest innovation - The World Game #ManCity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/yvF69TpXwK 4 days ago

DanielKatona17

Dániel Katona Manchester City's quite flexible 3421/3412 in their last two (one and half) games against Everton and Sheffield. C… https://t.co/G3o9UkkVeo 4 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Manchester #City wing-backs take flight after Pep Guardiola’s latest innovation - FOX Sports Malaysia #ManCity… https://t.co/Dj4NimArq3 6 days ago

TheWorldGame

SBS - The World Game The @ManCity manager made a bold call! #SBSTheWorldGame https://t.co/NZEAkzYoUN 6 days ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Manchester City wing-backs take flight after Pep's latest innovation https://t.co/CiG0FjyjmT https://t.co/Y52XxUFLDS 6 days ago

news_sufc

SuFCNews2019 Manchester City wing-backs take flight after Pep's latest innovation https://t.co/j33xjPqcwc https://t.co/umv3su7Q1j 6 days ago

roynuqraha

Roy Manchester City wing-backs take flight after Pep Guardiola’s latest innovation https://t.co/bCqcg67bSr https://t.co/VWahiRKv1h 6 days ago

DomFarrell1986

Dom Farrell RT @bensprattjourn: Obviously inspired by seeing three Newcastle wing-backs injured in three minutes, I wrote a bit about Manchester City’s… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.