2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon' 00:59 First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'. Marvel president Kevin Feige made the revelation at a recent New York Film Academy event. He stated that the character would appear "very soon, in a movie that we’re shooting right now.". Feige also hinted that more transgender...