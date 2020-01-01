Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Winter Classic 2020: The best photos from the Stars-Predators game at the Cotton Bowl

CBS Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Take in the sights from the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Outdoor Hockey In Texas? Sure Thang! [Video]Outdoor Hockey In Texas? Sure Thang!

The Winter Classic was quite a hit with fans and they got to see the Stars win at the Cotton Bowl.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:49Published

Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day [Video]Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day

The football field at the Cotton Bowl is getting a frozen makeover for a major event for hockey lovers on New Year’s Day.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PHOTOS: Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl - Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators

PHOTOS: Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl - Dallas Stars vs. Nashville PredatorsTake a look at the festivities around the Cotton Bowl as the Stars faced the Predators in the Winter Classic
FOX Sports

Wild at Target: 2021 NHL Winter Classic headed to Minnesota

DALLAS (AP) — The 2021 NHL Winter Classic will be hosted by the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, the home stadium of the MLB’s Twins. NHL officials announced...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

Tweets about this

FOXSportsSW

FOX Sports Southwest Check out the best 📸 from the @DallasStars #WinterClassic victory over Nashville. #GoStars https://t.co/1o1XyUDp1Q 14 minutes ago

paulofsr

Paulo 🇧🇷 RT @Team_BMC: 5 of the best Scottish #winter routes https://t.co/VgtsApmXeJ A bit of Scottish winter #climbing history, plus a range of cla… 2 days ago

Team_BMC

BMC 5 of the best Scottish #winter routes https://t.co/VgtsApmXeJ A bit of Scottish winter #climbing history, plus a ra… https://t.co/zLNNV4JHFG 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.