Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Frank Lampard believes that Chelsea FC fans need to be patient with Callum Hudson-Odoi. The 19-year-old has been aiming to break in to the starting line-up at Chelsea FC on a regular basis this season after having recovered from an Achilles injury that forced him to miss the start of the campaign. Hudson-Odoi will be […]



The post Frank Lampard issues update on Callum Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

