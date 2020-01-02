Global  

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa says he'll make his decision about NFL draft on Jan. 6

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced on Twitter that he plans to make a final decision on his future next Monday.
Alabama QB Tagovailoa tweets NFL decision coming Jan. 6

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Twitter that he will announce Jan. 6 whether he will enter the NFL draft or return to college for another season....
Seattle Times

Tua Tagovailoa sets decision date: Will he declare for 2020 NFL Draft or return to Alabama?

Tagovailoa was once projected to be a consensus top-five selection in the 2020 NFL Draft
CBS Sports


