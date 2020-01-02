Global  

Cricket: Black Caps batsmen Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls miss training again

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Cricket: Black Caps batsmen Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls miss training againBlack Caps batsmen Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls have missed a second straight day of training, just one day out from the third test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.The pair didn't turn to up training at the...
