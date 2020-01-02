David Stern wasÂ the most important commissioner in the history of American sports

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on..
Hours after it was announced that longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern died, basketball players and fans have been remembering the impact he had on the league, and the game itself.
