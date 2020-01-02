Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

David Stern wasÂ the most important commissioner in the history of American sports

Newsday Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
David Stern realized how he could use his sport to effectÂ positive social change.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dies At 77

David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dies At 77 00:28

 Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died Wednesday as a result of the brain hemorrhage he suffered about three weeks ago, the NBA said in a statement.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77 [Video]Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:50Published

Players, Fans Remember Legacy Of Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern [Video]Players, Fans Remember Legacy Of Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern

Hours after it was announced that longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern died, basketball players and fans have been remembering the impact he had on the league, and the game itself.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Renowned NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies at 77, Tributes Pour in: ‘He Changed So Many Lives’

The basketball world mourned the loss of former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage several weeks ago. Stern was...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesFOX Sports

Opinion: David Stern's greatest act as NBA commissioner was supporting Magic Johnson after HIV diagnosis

When most people didn't understand HIV or AIDS, ex-NBA commissioner David Stern stood by Magic Johnson after his HIV diagnosis. Stern died Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.