Sayville's Jack Coan andÂ No. 11 Wisconsin edged by No. 7Â Oregon in Rose Bowl

Jack Coan completed 23 of 35 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a QBÂ rating of 114.1.Â

Recent related news from verified sources Jack Coan of Sayville ready to lead Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl More than three years after a storied careerÂ at Sayville High School, Jack Coan hopes to make history in college football's most revered bowl game.

Newsday 2 days ago





