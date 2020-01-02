U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from Ranji Trophy for 2 years over 'Age-fraud'
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The left-handed opener Manjot Kalra, star of the last edition of the U19 World Cup, has been suspended from 'playing in age category matches for a period of 2 years' by the outgoing DDCA Ombudsman for an alleged age-fraud during his U-16 and U-19 days.
