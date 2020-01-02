U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from Ranji Trophy for 2 years over 'Age-fraud'

Perumal RT @cricketnext: Another U-19 star Shivam Mavi's case has been referred to the BCCI since he now represents Uttar Pradesh in senior cricket… 6 minutes ago Devdiscourse #U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from #RanjiTrophy for 2 years over 'Age-fraud' https://t.co/2Yn6Bf8CMB 53 minutes ago Lalit Zambare RT @thefield_in: U-19 World Cup star Manjot Kalra suspended by DDCA for age fraud. Read: https://t.co/Z4jhjrZxoH 11 hours ago ketan desai RT @IExpressSports: Nitish Rana has been let off for the time being with more documents being sought to prove that he fudged his age. Anoth… 12 hours ago Express Sports Nitish Rana has been let off for the time being with more documents being sought to prove that he fudged his age. A… https://t.co/asxcQJgVJY 12 hours ago The Field U-19 World Cup star Manjot Kalra suspended by DDCA for age fraud. Read: https://t.co/Z4jhjrZxoH 12 hours ago vishal1 U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from Ranji Trophy for “Age-fraud” https://t.co/voxtoizsPv 12 hours ago SportsGridUK U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from Ranji Trophy for "Age-fraud" https://t.co/QpZUPK2F8n https://t.co/uF3bT8EuYl 12 hours ago