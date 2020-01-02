Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

TN local poll results live: Counting of votes under way

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Counting of votes is under way for the two-phased rural local bodies elections held on December 27 and 30 in Tamil Nadu. Heavy security arrangements have been made at 315 counting centres across the state. Stay with TOI for all updates
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Effectv, The New Comcast Spotlight, Focuses On Outcomes: Weaver [Video]Effectv, The New Comcast Spotlight, Focuses On Outcomes: Weaver

Years after it launched as Comcast Cable's TV ad sales unit, Comcast Spotlight is rebranding in a move that disassociates it from the Comcast name but provides a new focus on ad outcomes. The new name,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Akshay_Ramesh_

Akshay Ramesh Tamil Nadu rural local bodies poll live updates: Counting of votes under way https://t.co/MUAneY0cWk 2 hours ago

syedsalu80

SYED SALMAN RT @timesofindia: Tamil Nadu rural local bodies poll live updates: Counting of votes under way https://t.co/fYP5a97O3J 4 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India Tamil Nadu rural local bodies poll live updates: Counting of votes under way https://t.co/fYP5a97O3J 4 hours ago

ie_chennai

Express Chennai RT @IExpressSouth: Counting of votes for the two-phased rural local bodies poll held in #TamilNadu's 27 districts have begun. Follow @ie_ch… 5 hours ago

IExpressSouth

Express South Counting of votes for the two-phased rural local bodies poll held in #TamilNadu's 27 districts have begun. Follow… https://t.co/wBzkZ8a80C 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.