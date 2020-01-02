Global  

U-19 hero Manjot Kalra suspended in age-fraud case

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Young left-handed opener Manjot Kalra, who scored a hundred in the final of the last edition of U-19 World Cup, has been suspended by outgoing DDCA Ombudsman for one year from playing Ranji Trophy, for an alleged age-fraud during his U-16 and U-19 days. However for the same offence, Delhi senior team vice-captain Nitish Rana has...
