Andy Robertson issues warning ahead of Liverpool FC v Sheffield United

The Sport Review Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool FC that they are in for a stern test of their Premier League title credentials when they welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday night. The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table after having made a stunning start to the new campaign under […]

The post Andy Robertson issues warning ahead of Liverpool FC v Sheffield United appeared first on The Sport Review.
Liverpool star Andy Robertson leaves fans in stitches with cheeky Sheffield United dig

Liverpool star Andy Robertson leaves fans in stitches with cheeky Sheffield United digThe Reds full-back shared a photo of his substitution as he walked past the away supporters, giving them a cheeky smile in the 2-0 win
Daily Star


