Andy Robertson issues warning ahead of Liverpool FC v Sheffield United
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool FC that they are in for a stern test of their Premier League title credentials when they welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday night. The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table after having made a stunning start to the new campaign under […]
The post Andy Robertson issues warning ahead of Liverpool FC v Sheffield United appeared first on The Sport Review.