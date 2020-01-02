Global  

Marcus Rashford sends message to former Man United boss Louis van Gaal

The Sport Review Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford has admitted that Louis van Gaal played an important role in his development at Manchester United. Rashford broke into the first team at Old Trafford under Van Gaal and he scored two goals on his full Red Devils debut in a Europa League victory over Midtjylland in February 2016. He then announced himself […]

The post Marcus Rashford sends message to former Man United boss Louis van Gaal appeared first on The Sport Review.
