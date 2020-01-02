Global  

Gabriel Jesus' brace helps Manchester City earn 2-1 win over Everton in EPL

Zee News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Two goals from Gabriel Jesus helped a nervy Manchester City earn a 2-1 victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, as new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti suffered his first Premier League defeat.
News video: Ancelotti praises Everton's team spirit

Ancelotti praises Everton's team spirit 02:30

 Ancelotti credits Ferguson for raising Everton's team spirit

Pep praises Aguero-Jesus relationship [Video]Pep praises Aguero-Jesus relationship

Pep Guardiola praised the special relationship between Manchester City strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus

Man City v Everton: Premier League match preview [Video]Man City v Everton: Premier League match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Man City v Everton as Carlo Ancelotti looks for his third straight win as Toffees boss.

Jesus double gives Man City win over Everton

Gabriel Jesus continues his rich scoring form against Everton by grabbing both goals in Manchester City's victory at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola fires warning to Man City star Gabriel Jesus despite Everton goals

Pep Guardiola fires warning to Man City star Gabriel Jesus despite Everton goalsGuardiola says Jesus 'knows he must improve' despite helping City defeat Everton 2-1 in their New Year's Day clash at the Etihad
Daily Star

