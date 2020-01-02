Tata Sons moves SC over NCLAT ruling on Mistry

Anil Thakur Tata Sons moves SC over Cyrus Mistry reinstatement as executive chairman https://t.co/dUhksOt9dz via @IndianExpress 5 minutes ago Rahulsharma Tata Sons moves Supreme Court over NCLAT ruling on Cyrus Mistry's reappointment - Times of India https://t.co/FX2fXhdMwi via @timesofindia 9 minutes ago Rahul Tata Sons moves Supreme Court over NCLAT ruling on Cyrus Mistry's reappointment - Times of India https://t.co/NVWL9w8Fxe via @timesofindia 12 minutes ago Outlook Magazine Tata Sons moved the Supreme Court against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that directed… https://t.co/IHpP0sM6ia 16 minutes ago ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Latest News: Tata Sons Moves SC Over NCLAT Order on Cyrus Mistry https://t.co/7TKMCoeq2G 20 minutes ago TOI Business Tata Sons moves Supreme Court over NCLAT ruling on Cyrus Mistry's reappointment https://t.co/xs4L628AGl 21 minutes ago