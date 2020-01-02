Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tata Sons moves SC over NCLAT ruling on Mistry

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tata Sons on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that directed reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman, news agency ANI reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyrus Mistry wins case against Tata Sons restored as Chairman by tribunal [Video]Cyrus Mistry wins case against Tata Sons restored as Chairman by tribunal

Cyrus Mistry wins case against Tata Sons restored as Chairman by tribunal

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 03:03Published


Tweets about this

AnilThakur_

Anil Thakur Tata Sons moves SC over Cyrus Mistry reinstatement as executive chairman https://t.co/dUhksOt9dz via @IndianExpress 5 minutes ago

Rahulsh54585199

Rahulsharma Tata Sons moves Supreme Court over NCLAT ruling on Cyrus Mistry's reappointment - Times of India https://t.co/FX2fXhdMwi via @timesofindia 9 minutes ago

Rahul59514564

Rahul Tata Sons moves Supreme Court over NCLAT ruling on Cyrus Mistry's reappointment - Times of India https://t.co/NVWL9w8Fxe via @timesofindia 12 minutes ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Tata Sons moved the Supreme Court against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that directed… https://t.co/IHpP0sM6ia 16 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Latest News: Tata Sons Moves SC Over NCLAT Order on Cyrus Mistry   https://t.co/7TKMCoeq2G 20 minutes ago

TOIBusiness

TOI Business Tata Sons moves Supreme Court over NCLAT ruling on Cyrus Mistry's reappointment https://t.co/xs4L628AGl 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.