Chelsea FC, Man City to compete for 23-year-old England defender – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Chelsea FC and Manchester City are set to battle it out to sign Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, according to a report in England. iNews is reporting that the Leicester full-back is attracting interest from the defending Premier League champions and the Europa League holders. The same article states that Chelsea FC and Manchester City […]

The post Chelsea FC, Man City to compete for 23-year-old England defender – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
