Venus Williams pulls out of Brisbane International

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
*Brisbane:* Venus Williams pulled out of the season-opening Brisbane International on Wednesday after a "setback" during practice. The American veteran said she still hoped to play at the Adelaide International later this month ahead of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year. "Unfortunately I will not be starting...
Venus Williams out of Brisbane International with injury

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Venus Williams has been forced to pull out of the Brisbane International following an undisclosed "setback" in training....
