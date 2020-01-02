Global  

Sport24.co.za | Kyrgios-inspired tennis fundraisers to help Australia fire victims

Thursday, 2 January 2020
Australia's tennis chief announced a series of fundraisers for victims of raging bushfires on Thursday after an appeal from bad boy Nick Kyrgios.
