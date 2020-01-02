Global  

Delhi factory fire: 13 firefighters among 14 hurt

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Fourteen people, including 13 firefighters, were injured after a battery factory collapsed after a fire broke out in Delhi's Peeragarhi on Thursday morning.
Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital

NEW DELHI (AP) — A factory caught fire and collapsed in the Indian capital Thursday and several people were feared trapped, a fire official said. Rescue work...
Seattle Times

Building collapses after fire at Delhi's factory, people trapped

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse storing batteries in outer Delhi's Peeragarhi area early on Thursday.
IndiaTimes

