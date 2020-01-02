As influential as Ings: One team-mate crucial in Southampton's impressive turnaround - opinion

James Ward-Prowse has improved significantly this season in attack and defence and has been key to Southampton moving away from the relegation zone

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Gao must provide Hasenhuttl with one thing after impressive Saints turnaround - opinion Ralph Hasenhuttl deserves a lot of credit for the bold decisions he has made and his turnaround of Southampton's form in recent matches

Football FanCast 4 days ago





Tweets about this