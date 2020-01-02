Arsene Wenger says Liverpool FC are capable of emulating Arsenal’s Invincibles team this season. The Reds are sitting at the top of the Premier League table with a huge lead over their title rivals Leicester City and Manchester City. Liverpool FC have won 18 of their 19 games in the English top flight so far, […] The post Arsene Wenger replies when asked if Liverpool FC can go unbeaten this season appeared first on The Sport Review.

