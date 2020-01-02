Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arsene Wenger replies when asked if Liverpool FC can go unbeaten this season

The Sport Review Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Arsene Wenger says Liverpool FC are capable of emulating Arsenal’s Invincibles team this season. The Reds are sitting at the top of the Premier League table with a huge lead over their title rivals Leicester City and Manchester City. Liverpool FC have won 18 of their 19 games in the English top flight so far, […]

The post Arsene Wenger replies when asked if Liverpool FC can go unbeaten this season appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool Will Win The Premier League This Season Because... | #SundayVibes [Video]Liverpool Will Win The Premier League This Season Because... | #SundayVibes

Liverpool face Manchester City for the first time this season but will this game decide the title race early on?!

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 36:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsene Wenger backs ‘intelligent’ Liverpool to prioritise title in unbeaten debate

Arsene Wenger backs ‘intelligent’ Liverpool to prioritise title in unbeaten debateLiverpool are 19 games without defeat this season and have been touted as potential 'Invincibles' as they could match Arsenal's feat from 2004 under Arsene...
Daily Star

Arsene Wenger tells Liverpool how they can match his Arsenal Invincibles and backs them for Premier League title

Arsene Wenger believes Liverpool have the right mentality in their squad to go the whole season unbeaten. Wenger famously led Arsenal to an unbeaten season in...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.