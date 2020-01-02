Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liverpool v Sheffield United quiz: Name those who played for both

BBC Sport Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Can you name these eight players who have played for both Liverpool and Sheffield United? You've got four minutes...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in

Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in 00:43

 Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg. The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new team-mates on Tuesday and is not eligible for Thursday's Premier League match at home to Sheffield United...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Match Preview: Liverpool v Sheffield United [Video]Match Preview: Liverpool v Sheffield United

Match preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Liverpool and Sheffield United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Police chief acquitted over UK stadium accident that killed 96 [Video]Police chief acquitted over UK stadium accident that killed 96

David Duckenfield was responsible for Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield when severe overcrowding led to deaths of 96 Liverpool supporters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

LIV vs SHU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Liverpool vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team...
DNA

Robertson eyeing ´massive´ unbeaten feat for Liverpool against Sheffield United

Andy Robertson says it would be a “massive” achievement if Liverpool go a full year unbeaten in the Premier League. If Liverpool avoid defeat at home to...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •The Sport ReviewBBC Local NewsTeam Talk

Tweets about this

DavidCobain20

David Cobain BBC Sport - Liverpool v Sheffield United quiz: Name those who played for both https://t.co/9lrLV8tF67 14 minutes ago

vyankende

Vyankendesports Liverpool v Sheffield United quiz: Name those who played for both https://t.co/Fw6EDL7OYa https://t.co/whcJxeZtbg 44 minutes ago

CallMeOlalekan

LakeSide 🇳🇬 Liverpool v Sheffield United quiz: Name those who played for both https://t.co/c2vZG5WkRd (Via BBC) 44 minutes ago

roasted_amala

Roasted Amala Liverpool v Sheffield United quiz: Name those who played for both https://t.co/emmgH52vXb https://t.co/Ciwwh5F8Ot 3 hours ago

footydebateroom

Football Debate Room Liverpool v Sheffield United quiz: Name those who played for both https://t.co/7WUeBTBwF9 https://t.co/n9DcdBRy8o 3 hours ago

newinformers

RageAgaintsTheWorld Liverpool v Sheffield United quiz: Name those who played for both https://t.co/k4dXIpUAO2 https://t.co/aM7vwPKirP 4 hours ago

NewsFootball365

Football News #football Liverpool v Sheffield United quiz: Name those who played for both https://t.co/pKAZgCUFUU 4 hours ago

Bet1015com

Andy Nelson https://t.co/y406HnWD9A News Liverpool v Sheffield United quiz: Name those who played for both… https://t.co/GXD34zTx17 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.