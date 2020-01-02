Global  

The Mikel Arteta formula that has given Arsenal the Nicolas Pepe they paid £72m for

Football.london Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The Mikel Arteta formula that has given Arsenal the Nicolas Pepe they paid £72m forNicolas Pepe was on outstanding form in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United, a night where Mikel Arteta's plans for Arsenal came alive
 Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a busy shift in Arsenal’s 2-1 turnaround loss to the Blues at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The...

