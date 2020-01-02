West Ham United's Felipe Anderson got a massive boost against AFC Bournemouth, scoring his first goal of the season.



Recent related videos from verified sources Antonio: Massive win for West Ham Man of the match Michail Antonio praised West Ham's 'fire and grit' performance as they took all three points against Southampton at St Mary's. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:46Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jose Mourinho backing the wrong horse by giving Spurs man "massive boost" - opinion Danny Mills says Eric Dier is set for a "massive boost" with the offer of a new contract at Tottenham

Football FanCast 3 days ago



West Ham’s potential lineup against Bournemouth for David Moyes’ return game David Moyes has returned to West Ham after the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini and will take on Bournemouth in his first game back at the London Stadium on New...

Daily Star 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this West Ham News App Football Fancast: Shades of Arnautovic: West Ham man received a massive boost against Bournemouth - opinion… https://t.co/1ypsdJMUyV 1 hour ago