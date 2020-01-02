Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shades of Arnautovic: West Ham man received a massive boost against Bournemouth - opinion

Football FanCast Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
West Ham United's Felipe Anderson got a massive boost against AFC Bournemouth, scoring his first goal of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Antonio: Massive win for West Ham [Video]Antonio: Massive win for West Ham

Man of the match Michail Antonio praised West Ham's 'fire and grit' performance as they took all three points against Southampton at St Mary's.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho backing the wrong horse by giving Spurs man "massive boost" - opinion

Danny Mills says Eric Dier is set for a "massive boost" with the offer of a new contract at Tottenham
Football FanCast

West Ham’s potential lineup against Bournemouth for David Moyes’ return game

West Ham’s potential lineup against Bournemouth for David Moyes’ return gameDavid Moyes has returned to West Ham after the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini and will take on Bournemouth in his first game back at the London Stadium on New...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WestHamNewsApp

West Ham News App Football Fancast: Shades of Arnautovic: West Ham man received a massive boost against Bournemouth - opinion… https://t.co/1ypsdJMUyV 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.