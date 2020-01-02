Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sunita Lakra announces retirement from international hockey

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team defender Sunita Lakra announced her retirement from international hockey on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWorldnews143

The World News India Women’s Hockey Team Defender Sunita Lakra Announces Retirement Due to Injury Breakdown https://t.co/OxqgO4PTRM https://t.co/iiRhocZ0EP 5 minutes ago

pennewstweet

PenNews Injured Sunita Lakra announces retirement from int’l hockey #SunitaLakra #retirement #Hockey #Indianwomenshockey… https://t.co/dmz55IjlVs 6 minutes ago

BusinessSportz

Sportz Business Indian women’s hockey team defender Sunita Lakra announced her retirement from international hockey on Thursday.… https://t.co/ZIsKIoDoG6 13 minutes ago

SportsLounge4

Sports Lounge Indian women’s hockey team defender #SunitaLakra announced her international retirement https://t.co/ipInnVRqlu… https://t.co/OwXkAUkNQr 28 minutes ago

VasudhaDinesh

Vasudha dinesh RT @ANI: Indian women's hockey team player Sunita Lakra announces retirement from international hockey, due to knee injury. (file pic) http… 37 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: #HockeyIndia India women's hockey team defender #SunitaLakra announces retirement due to injury breakdown Details 👉 https:… 42 minutes ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Indian women's hockey team defender #SunitaLakra announces retirement from international hockey https://t.co/YJIjtvaMU9 45 minutes ago

TheUpdateOdisha

Update Odisha Sunita Lakra announces retirement from international hockey https://t.co/xEYQFI0Pn5 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.